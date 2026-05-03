1 dead, 1 in critical condition after 2 shootings in East Cleveland

One man is dead, and another is in critical condition after two shootings at separate locations occurred Saturday evening, according to East Cleveland Police.

Around 9:42 p.m., East Cleveland officers responded to the area of East 129th Street and Eddy Road for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. The man was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Moments later, officers were dispatched to the area of Holyoke Avenue and East 133rd Street for another shooting, police said.

Officers located the second victim inside a red Jeep Wrangler with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The second victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

It is unknown if the two shootings are related.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to the scene to assist in the investigation, police said.

No arrests have been made, and anyone with information is asked to contact East Cleveland Police at 216-451-1234.