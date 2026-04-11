1 dead after Parma house fire

An investigation is underway after a house fire left one dead in Parma on Friday morning, according to the Parma Fire Department.

Around 11:45 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of Lourdes Drive after receiving calls about a house fire with a possible victim inside, the department said.

Upon arrival, crews made entry and located the fire in the basement along with the victim, the department said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead despite resuscitation efforts, the department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by SERT fire investigators and the Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office, the department said.

No further information is available at this time.