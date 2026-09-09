2 Cleveland fire engines involved in separate crashes within 2 days

CLEVELAND — Two Cleveland Fire Department engines were involved in separate crashes within two days, according to Cleveland Division of Fire Public Information Officer Lt. Mike Norman.

The first incident occurred Monday when Engine 22 was struck while parked on the platform driveway in front of the station's bay door. Three civilians were injured, though none critically, Norman said. The vehicle struck Engine 22 at the pump panel. Engine 22 has been sent for repairs, and the company is currently responding in a spare engine.

A civilian witness who was in the area shared a detailed account of the incident, saying Engine 22 was struck by a car after that car was rear-ended by a pickup truck near Superior Avenue and East 74th Street. Cleveland EMS transported at least one person to the hospital, the witness said.

A second incident occurred Tuesday when Engine 24 backed into a civilian vehicle while returning to its station. Norman said damage to the apparatus was minimal. That crash is under investigation.

No firefighters were reported injured in either incident, Norman said.

