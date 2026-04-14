2 kids at fault for Westlake e-bike crash, police say

Westlake Police say two kids are at fault after a crash over the weekend.

Officers were called to the intersection of Porter Road and Fall River Drive for a crash involving an e-bike and a car.

Both of the kids were injured and transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the car said she was trying to make a turn and didn't see the e-bike until it hit her car.

The e-bike can reach 38 mph.

In Westlake, you have to be 16 to ride an e-bike. There are also several different types of e-bikes parents should know about.

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Police said the bike's driver was 14.

"For parents out there, you really have to know what kind of e-bike you're purchasing for your child and what they're out there riding around on," Westlake Police Captain Jerry Vogel said. "You know, they can be really fun. They can be a fun activity if done safely and properly."