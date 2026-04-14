Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

2 kids at fault for Westlake e-bike crash, police say

Westlake Police say two kids are at fault after a crash over the weekend.
2 kids at fault for Westlake e-bike crash
Posted

Westlake Police say two kids are at fault after a crash over the weekend.

Officers were called to the intersection of Porter Road and Fall River Drive for a crash involving an e-bike and a car.

Both of the kids were injured and transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the car said she was trying to make a turn and didn't see the e-bike until it hit her car.

The e-bike can reach 38 mph.

In Westlake, you have to be 16 to ride an e-bike. There are also several different types of e-bikes parents should know about.

WATCH:

'Looks can be deceiving.'

RELATED: 'Looks can be deceiving.' Westlake mom warns others to research e-bikes before purchasing one

Police said the bike's driver was 14.

"For parents out there, you really have to know what kind of e-bike you're purchasing for your child and what they're out there riding around on," Westlake Police Captain Jerry Vogel said. "You know, they can be really fun. They can be a fun activity if done safely and properly."

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.