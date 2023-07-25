2 men arrested for fatal shooting of juvenile in Cleveland in May

U.S. Marshals have arrested two men for a shooting that left one juvenile dead and another injured.

On May 26, Cleveland Police responded to a shooting in the area of East 156th Street and Lakeshore Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found a blue sedan parked in the middle of the intersection.

Police said a juvenile was found inside the vehicle with 16 gunshot wounds to the head and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another juvenile was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said that 25-year-old Jason Wilder and 19-year-old Jaden Hughey were inside another vehicle when they pulled up to the blue sedan and allegedly open fired on the victims.

The duo was found living inside a home in Warrensville Heights.

They were arrested Tuesday morning and were wanted for aggravated murder.

“The outstanding investigative work by the Cleveland Division of Police, homicide division lead to the identification of these suspects, which culminated into safe arrests. Two violent fugitives and two assault rifles are off the streets of Cleveland today," US Marshal Pete Elliott said.

