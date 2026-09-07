2 unfair labor practice charges filed against the Fairview Park City School District

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — As the Fairview Park Education Association and the school district are still working through contract negotiations, the union has filed two unfair labor practice charges, claiming union rights have been interfered with and that the district isn't bargaining in good faith.

Both charges were filed with the State of Ohio State Employment Relations Board (SERB) in August.

The first charge claims Fairview Park City School District Superintendent Keith Ahearn raised his voice at union negotiators, preventing the union from presenting a counterproposal during bargaining.

"Superintendent Ahearn... accused the Association representatives of planning to take the morning off rather than perform their employment duties. Superintendent Ahearn told the Association representatives, in substance, 'You all go back to the classroom. I pay you to be in the classroom,'" according to records.

The second charge accuses the district of improperly releasing bargaining proposals while negotiations are underway.

Documents provided to News 5 by the State of Ohio State Employment Relations Board reveal the Fairview Park school board allegedly released bargaining records through a public records request without providing the education association prior notice, as reportedly done so in the past.

I reached out to Fairview Park Education Association Co-Chair Megan Frenz for more information.

She told me: "A superintendent should not yell or threaten any of his staff because it destroys organizational trust and violates professional standards. We expect to feel safe in the workplace. Additionally, protecting the integrity of the bargaining process is critical because it ensures fairness and builds trust between teachers, administration, and the board members. When both parties believe the negotiation process is legally compliant, they can reach a sustainable agreement that prevents workplace disruption."

The school district denies both charges.

"The Board maintains that it has participated in the bargaining and mediation process in good faith and believes the Unfair Labor Practice Charges filed by the FPEA are without merit. The Board welcomes the opportunity to fully cooperate with the State Employment Relations Board's review of the allegations and is confident that the facts will support its position," Fairview Park City School District Communications and Marketing Director Dan Rajkovich said.

The charges come in the midst of contract negotiations between the union and school district.

Contracts are typically three-year agreements.

The most recent one expired earlier this year, so representatives from both sides have been trying to negotiate a new contract since March/April, according to the Fairview Park Education Association.

Frenz told me the requests the association is making for this new contract include smaller class sizes, manageable prep assignments and more of a capability to attract and retain highly qualified educators.

Education association members have been working under an expired collective bargaining agreement since June 30, 2026, per the Fairview Park Education Association.

There's no timeline as to when a new agreement could be reached, and as of Thursday, the Fairview Park Education Association told me there are no scheduled bargaining dates.

"Notwithstanding the filing of these charges, the Board remains committed to bargaining in good faith and working toward a fair, responsible and sustainable agreement that recognizes the important contributions of our teachers while protecting the long-term interests of our students, families and community," Rajkovich said.

Frenz said the association is hopeful meaningful conversations can be had that will lead to a resolution "which will help the parties move forward and provide a path to creating a culture of respect and trust."

"Our bargaining team is ready to meet with the board to reach a tentative agreement that will support our goals — providing students with the education they deserve," Frenz said.

The filing of charges does not represent findings of the state.

Whether the district violated the state labor law is still being investigated.