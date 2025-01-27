3:30 PM: Cleveland Heights officials to provide update on apartment fire

At 3:30 p.m., officials from Cleveland Heights will be providing an update on an apartment building fire.

What happened?

A fire broke out at a new apartment building under construction in Cleveland Heights Friday night, according to the Cleveland Heights Fire Department.

The University Heights Fire Department, which had been on the scene to assist since the start, said firefighters worked to contain the fire for more than 14 hours.

Firefighters still working to contain Cleveland Heights apartment building fire 14 hours later

The proximity of the 200-unit building to nearby homes and businesses heightened the danger.

Firefighters worked to save surrounding properties, even as the apartment building itself was lost to the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown.