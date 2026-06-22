3 dead in Lakewood double murder-suicide

Three people are dead after a double murder-suicide in Lakewood.

Police said a man called his ex-wife early Sunday morning, saying he shot two people at a home on Chesterland Avenue.

According to investigators, the man threatened to shoot himself.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a man in a truck speeding away.

Police chased the truck until it stopped on Warren Road.

The 45-year-old man exited the vehicle with a gun to his head and shot himself moments later, police said.

Police found 35-year-old Richard Eastin and 33-year-old Amanda Wakut dead inside the kitchen of the home on Chesterland Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.