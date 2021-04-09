$5 million bond continued for Parma father accused of beating his son to death

CLEVELAND — A $5 million bond has been continued for a 31-year-old Parma father accused of beating his son to death with a baseball bat on March 25.

Matthew J. Ponomarenko is charged with aggravated murder for the death of his son Jax.

On March 25, Parma police responded to a home in the block of 4700 Russell Avenue after the father called 911. In the call, Ponomarenko told a dispatcher that he was "hearing voices" and he killed his son.

Ponomarenko, who pleaded not guilty, appeared via video during his arraignment Thursday.

The maternal grandmother of Jax appeared in court to request no bond for Ponomarenko.

His case will be heard by Judge Michael Russo.

Ponomarenko is scheduled to appear back in court for his first preliminary hearing on April 20 at 9 a.m.

