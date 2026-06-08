$500 reward offered after juveniles cause $20,000 in damage

After a group of juveniles caused an estimated $20,000 worth of damage to a building, one organization is now offering a reward to help identify those responsible. But they say the goal isn't punishment; it's getting the children the help they need.

It started with one rock, then another. At one point, an entire tabletop was thrown, shattering windows outside the Service Employees International Union building on Shaker Boulevard two weeks ago and causing what the organization estimates is $20,000 in damage.

Now, the union is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to those responsible, whom they believe are juveniles.

"I think that's a way of drawing attention to the problem; it's not a punitive measure, but it's to try and flush out what's going on,” said Lynn Radcliffe, the lead canvassing operations person.

Radcliffe and John Jones say they don't want the children punished. Instead, they hope identifying them will connect them with resources and support.

“We're just seeking some accountability to the extent that we know that they're young children, but we're hoping that more community infrastructure will come into place that will assist these youngsters in terms of their maturity and summer activities,” said John Jones, the lead telephone group person for the Service Employees’ International Union.

As Cleveland police investigate the vandalism, they say juveniles are often involved in incidents like these and agree that intervention is important.

"Yes, we obviously would also like for them to get help. This is something where I think the community can step in,” said Sgt. Freddy Diaz with Cleveland police.

And police say that community involvement is needed not just for young people, but for adults as well, especially after a weekend that saw multiple shooting incidents.

In one case, investigators say a card game turned into a dispute before gunfire erupted, leaving five people injured.

"Well, I think it's a lot comes from just managing emotions, right? Emotional intelligence. Most of the crimes that we see are typically known suspects or people that know each other in some capacity,” said Diaz.

While Cleveland police say their crime reduction unit has removed dozens of guns from the streets and arrested 90 felony suspects, they say law enforcement can't do it alone.

"Now we're asking for the community to step up and do their part as well, in terms of, you know, providing mentorship to these kids and providing guidance for people to find alternatives other than crime,” said Diaz.

Anyone with information about the vandalism or shooting investigation is asked to contact Cleveland police.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.