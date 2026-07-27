69-year-old man identified as suspect in fatal shooting of North Royalton building commissioner

A 69-year-old man has been charged with murder for the shooting death of North Royalton's building commissioner.

According to police, Edward Biesiada will be arraigned in Parma Municipal Court today.

What happened?

According to emergency dispatch recordings, police and paramedics were called to the building on Royalton Road just before 1:30 p.m. Friday for a report of the building commissioner being shot.

Police say Smerek was shot multiple times. By the time emergency crews arrived, he was dead.

North Royalton building commissioner killed at work

RELATED: North Royalton building commissioner killed at work

News 5 spoke with the building commissioner's sister, Kelly Smerek, who said the family is appreciative of everyone's messages of support and sympathy. It released a statement saying:

“As a family, we want to thank everyone for your condolences and support. We especially want to thank the City of North Royalton and mayor Paul F. Marnecheck II for the love and support during this difficult time. As you can all imagine, we are greatly saddened by this tragic incident. David is loved by all who knew him and those who worked with him. He very much loved to help others in any way that he could. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this difficult time ahead as a family.”

Mayor Paul F. Marnecheck II issued the following statement Saturday evening that said, in part:

"Dave always had a smile and eagerness to serve the community and his coworkers. He lit up any room, any office he walked into, instantly transforming it into a light, jovial atmosphere. He always had a quick, funny story or insight to share, and a shoulder to lighten the load that can often come with public service. We always enjoyed his laugh. Dave would often talk and chuckle simultaneously. Dave was fun, but he deeply enjoyed his work and doing the right thing."

The mayor said the entire city mourns Smerek, who began working as a building inspector 13 years ago and became the building commissioner in 2024.

City hall, the service building and the splash pad will be closed until Tuesday. Additionally, there will be a police officer at the building department "for the foreseeable future," the city said in a social media post. The city's safety director will also evaluate and assess every municipal building and access point.

A vigil for Smerek is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at St. Albert the Great Parish, 6667 Wallings Road, North Royalton.

RELATED: Vigil announced for North Royalton building commissioner

