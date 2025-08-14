Aliza Sherman's homicide suspect, Gregory Moore, asks for new DNA test on watch

The divorce attorney charged in the death of Aliza Sherman is due back in court Thursday.

Gregory Moore's attorney has filed a new motion requesting an independent DNA test on a watch found on Sherman when she was killed, arguing it could provide crucial evidence.

Moore is facing murder, kidnapping and conspiracy charges.

He is expected to appear in court at noon.

Sherman, 53, a mother of four and a Cleveland Clinic nurse, was brutally stabbed 12 years ago in Downtown Cleveland in broad daylight.

At the time of Sherman's death, Moore was representing her in a divorce case.

Moore posted a $2 million bond last month, according to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records.

According to a secret indictment, which was made public after Moore's arrest, he allegedly lured Sherman to where he worked, saying that he needed to meet with her, but didn't intend to meet with her at all.

The indictment stated that this was part of a plan hatched months earlier to kidnap her to avoid having her try her divorce case in court.