All CMSD K–12 students to receive universal ID cards

CLEVELAND — Classes are back in session for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District next week.

Grades one through 12 start on Aug. 24, while kindergartners start Aug. 28.

Pre-K has a phase-in start from Sept. 1 to 4, with their first full day being Sept. 8.

New for this upcoming school year: universal ID cards for all K-12 students.

It’s part of the district’s safety and security protocols.

The cards will double as a Cleveland Public Library card and RTA pass for those who use public transportation.

Dr. Warren Morgan, CMSD CEO, said during a school board meeting earlier this month that the ID cards will be handed out gradually in the coming weeks, with high school students receiving them first.

“A question was asked, how does it look like for an elementary school student to swipe in with their badge and it's really seamless and easy. As long as they have their ID, they can swipe in,” Morgan said during the meeting. “We do that by home room and we do this as a measure of added safety. We know that teachers take attendance in the building, but we want to have a really good gauge of who's in and out of our buildings."

The ID cards can also be swiped on yellow school buses to help parents and guardians track their students through the district’s bus app.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.