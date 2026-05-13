Alleged shooter who killed Strongsville Costco employee indicted

A 22-year-old man was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury Tuesday for a fatal shooting at a Strongsville Costco.

Christian Bryant is facing two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault for shooting and killing Costco employee Randolph Corrigan.

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Investigators said Corrigan was on a break in his car when he saw Bryant walking toward the store with a gun in his pocket.

Corrigan tried to stop him, which is when the 22-year-old shot Corrigan multiple times. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Bryant said Corrigan had a knife, and investigators said there was one found near him on the scene.

The 22-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned next week.