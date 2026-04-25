1 dead after shooting at Strongsville Costco; alleged shooter charged with murder

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting occurred at a Costco in Strongsville on Saturday evening, according to Strongsville Police.

Around 5:43 p.m., officers responded to the Costco on Royalton Road for a report of a shooting, police said. Upon arrival, officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Randy Corrigan.

A police report states that several good Samaritans were on their knees administering first aid. One good Samaritan was wearing work gloves and applying pressure to Corrigan's chest.

The report states that officers saw Corrigan had seven or eight total wounds, and they applied chest seals and a tourniquet to try to stop the bleeding.

Corrigan was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Officers located a firearm on the ground next to the suspect and secured the weapon. The police report states that the suspect "repeatedly stated that Mr. Corrigan had a knife."

The suspect

According to Strongsville Police, the suspect, 22-year-old Christian M. Bryant, of Fort Worth, Texas, has been charged with murder, an unclassified felony.

News 5 Cleveland Christian Bryant, 22

Bryant had an arraignment in Berea Municipal Court on Monday morning. He's being held in jail in lieu of a $5 million bond.

During the arraignment, Bryant said, "This man approached me with a knife."

Bryant's case will be bound over to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for consideration by a grand jury.

Corrigan's family was at Bryant's arraignment, asking for "justice to be served" and that any witnesses to what happened come forward and speak with police.

The Strongsville Police Department is asking those who were present during the shooting and did not speak with an officer to please email your contact information to detective.bureau@strongsville.org.

The scene

News 5 crews were at the scene and reported seeing several police vehicles outside the building, which was taped off, and evidence markers near the entrance.

News 5 Cleveland

News 5 reached out to Costco for a statement and has yet to receive a response.

Shoppers react

News 5 visited Costco on Sunday morning to check in with shoppers.

"Scary times," Peggy Woznuk said. "I could have been there. I don't know what's going on, but people have to kind of change their ways, and there's just too much hatred. We need more love."

Heidi Tsakalos said her heart aches for the Costco employees and wonders how they're holding up.

"I can't imagine an incident like this happening here in Strongsville. I guess it's happening everywhere now, so it's getting closer and closer to home. It’s concerning," she said.

The GoFundMe

According to a GoFundMe page set up on Corrigan's behalf, he was an employee at the Costco where the shooting happened.

Funds raised will help cover funeral expenses and support his grandmother.

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