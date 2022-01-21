Alligator removed from Lakewood home

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Lakewood police took an alligator away from a home on Athens Avenue Thursday night.

Police confirmed Friday a 2-foot long alligator was found in the home.

The resident had died, police said.

Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland. Lakewood police remove an alligator from a home Thursday.

Police said the alligator was found in a cage and was taken out of the home for safekeeping.

