Alligator removed from Lakewood home

Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland.
Lakewood police remove an alligator from a home Thursday.
Posted at 7:15 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 07:15:05-05

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Lakewood police took an alligator away from a home on Athens Avenue Thursday night.

Police confirmed Friday a 2-foot long alligator was found in the home.

The resident had died, police said.

Lakewood police remove an alligator from a home Thursday.

Police said the alligator was found in a cage and was taken out of the home for safekeeping.

