CLEVELAND, Ohio — One day after an armed man forced his way through a crowd and lunged toward Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton during a campaign stop at the Canfield Fair, Acton still marched in Cleveland’s 54th Annual Labor Day Parade and even helped during a medical emergency along the route.

Watch video of Acton at the parade:

Amy Acton marches in Labor day parade one day after attempted attack at campaign stop

Her message was clear: She is not backing down.

“Yes, we had a rough day yesterday,” Acton said. “I am so thankful to our first responders and our state highway patrol and everyone who helped out the people who were injured, and our prayers are with them.”

Despite the previous day’s incident, Acton addressed the crowd with energy, making it clear she would not let the incident affect her campaign.

“I’m in for this fight. I’m a scrappy kid, but they’re making a big mistake when they mistake kindness for weakness,” she said. “Kindness is not weakness. Kindness is not weakness. It is a fierce commitment to justice, and not looking the other way when we see our neighbor struggling.”

Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch school bands, community organizations, and politicians march through the parade. Security was also increased for the event. Congresswoman Shontel Brown said the heightened security was a necessary response following the incident, while also expressing excitement about the large turnout.

“We’re going to continue to make sure that we are secure, that we’re providing an environment that people feel safe,” Brown said. “And if you can see by the numbers, by the turnout, this is probably the largest Labor Day parade in the country.”

Brown added that the incident would not stop them from showing up for the community.

“We will not be intimidated,” she said. “I think it’s a demonstration that we are going to do what is necessary. We’re going to continue to push back against that narrative and show up for the people because the people are what’s most important.”

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Other politicians also called for an end to political violence and a lowering of tensions, including former Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who urged unity.

“We all need to pull together and turn down the rhetoric, tone down the rhetoric, and stop the name-calling,” he said.

Acton’s Republican opponent, Vivek Ramaswamy, also commented on the incident at a separate event, saying his first concern was for Acton and her family.

“I am very grateful that Dr. Acton and her family are doing well,” Ramaswamy said.

He also echoed calls to reject political violence.

“I don’t care what party you’re in, I don’t care what your political beliefs are, political violence, and even the threat of political violence, has no place in Ohio, no place in America,” Ramaswamy said. “I think it’s up to us as leaders in both parties, and that includes myself and Dr. Acton as candidates for governor, to demonstrate what civil discourse and, yes, open debate—vigorous open debate—actually looks like.”

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.