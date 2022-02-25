ATF offering $5,000 reward for info on arsonist who caused $1 million in damages school at St. Anthony of Padua

PARMA, Ohio — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the arson fire at the St. Anthony of Padua campus that caused approximately $1 million in damage on Feb. 19.

At approximately 10 a.m. Feb. 19., maintenance personnel reported a fire in the basement of the elementary school, located at 6800 State Road, in Parma.

Earlier this week, school officials said restoration work has started as the school hopes to salvage and clean as much as possible, like classroom fixtures, desks and equipment. Other items like books, decorations and other materials will likely need to be thrown out.

Recently shuttered St. Bridget of Kildare School, also located in Parma, is opening its doors as a temporary space for the St. Anthony of Padua school.

The reward set by ATF is in addition to the $5,000 reward being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee.

Anyone having information about this incident should contact ATF at 1-888-283-847 or the State Fire Marshal tip line at 800-589-2728.

