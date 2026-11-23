PARMA, Ohio — Deangelo Townsend, Jr., 29, is charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Daviontae Pate, the father of the unborn child.

“He didn’t start this from the information that we have, and I think there’s a self-defense angle to this case that’s going to be asserted," public defender Joe O'Malley said.

Parma police describe a chaotic scene Saturday at Pandora's Magical Event Venue on Ridge Road.

Police say witnesses initially thought Pate wasn't welcome at the baby shower, but say it now seems it was the pregnant woman's father, 45-year-old Jayson Townsend, who wasn't wanted there.

According to police, the 19-year-old woman became upset after talking with her father.

Her boyfriend, Pate, spoke with her outside before going back inside with a gun.

Police say Pate confronted Jayson Townsend and shot and killed him.

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O'Malley says that's when his client, Jayson Townsend's nephew, opened fire.

“He fired because somebody had been shot twice before he fired to try to stop the shooter from doing additional damage to people, place and things, and as a result two other people were shot," O'Malley said.

Police say during the gunfire, 17-year-old Leasia England, who had special needs, was killed and 39-year-old Francine Gibson was shot in the left leg.

Police say it's not clear who fired the shots that hit either woman.

Police recovered a gun from Deangelo Townsend Junior's car. The pregnant woman was not hurt.

During his arraignment by video in Parma Municipal Court Monday, a judge set a bond at $1 million and a preliminary hearing for Dec. 3.

O'Malley argued for a lower bond, pointing to Townsend's lack of a criminal record, his four children, and the defense's anticipated self-defense claim.

“Based upon the fact that he has no criminal history, he’s a father of four, there is a self-defense a valid self-defense argument," O'Malley said.

The case is expected to go before a grand jury.