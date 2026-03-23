Baldwin Wallace students upset after fall graduation ceremony canceled

BEREA, Ohio — Students at Baldwin Wallace University are not happy after the school announced that the fall commencement ceremony will not take place, citing low student participation and cost concerns.

“It meant a lot. I went through a lot these four and a half years. I just really wanted to celebrate being able to show my accomplishments,” said Emily Zwegat, a senior, majoring in middle childhood education.

Graduation is a major milestone, and for Zwegat, that moment is now gone.

“It's going to be my grandma's 90th birthday this year she was going to come,” Zwegat continued. “My student teaching is over. It was like a little celebration that I finally made it, and it really does break my heart.”

She and every other fall graduate received an email stating that their commencement ceremony would not be held. The subject line read, “It’s time to apply to graduate for 2027!”

A few lines down, it stated: “December commencement has been paused and there will be one ceremony in May.” That was it.

“It was just kind of glided over. It wasn't even, like remotely detailed about it,” said Zwegat.

She says the lack of explanation left her feeling dismissed.

“I felt like I was being disregarded, but I was personally being betrayed,” said Zwegat.

Other students agree. Sofi Dragen, a junior, was also surprised by the news.

“I think it really upsetting. I have a lot of friends that are graduating in the fall, and a lot of people are working hard to graduate early and deserve the opportunity to celebrate that with everybody,” said Dragen.

Students have since created a petition with more than 800 signatures calling for the ceremony to proceed. They’ve also suggested ways to cut costs, including limiting the number of speakers, using student media to film and photograph the event, and increasing ticket sales.

“I understand cost, I do, but there's no way that we can't fix this and make this cheaper,” said Zwaget.

The university says the decision was difficult and cites financial concerns. Instead, it will hold a special reception on Saturday, Dec. 12, where graduates can take photos with the president.

“Our goal is always to balance two essential commitments: showing deep respect for our students’ achievements and remaining fiscally responsible so we can invest in the experiences that directly support their education and success.”

“I don't think it's the same like, I mean, if every other student got it, why can't we? I don't think it's fair,” said Zwegat.

“I just think that that's just, it's a weak attempt to, like, amend the situation,” said Dragen.

Zwegat says she hopes the university reconsiders—but if not, she won’t be walking in the spring.

“I’ll be planning full-time. I'm not going to be able to find the time to do that. A lot of students are moving out of state. They already have secured jobs. Like, it's not fair to us,” Zwegat said.

The university says December graduates will still receive their diplomas by mail and are invited to participate in the May 2027 commencement ceremony.

A university spokesperson issued the following statement:

Yes, BW is pausing the December Commencement Ceremony (Fall Commencement) in 2026.



Let me explain our decision and what we are planning to do to replace the formal December Commencement.



Having only a Spring Commencement and no December ceremony has become increasingly common on campuses across the country. We have a responsibility to steward our university’s resources wisely. A full commencement ceremony requires a large financial investment in staffing, staging, facilities, and logistics. Over the years, our December graduating class has been significantly smaller than the number of graduates who participate in May, and this year’s December class is even smaller than usual. As a result, hosting a second full ceremony carries a substantial cost relative to the number of students being honored.



Our goal is always to balance two essential commitments: showing deep respect for our students’ achievements and remaining fiscally responsible so we can invest in the experiences that directly support their education and success. This is never an easy balance, and decisions like this are made with great thought and care.



Even so, please be assured that celebrating our students’ achievements remains a top priority, and we want every December graduate to feel truly celebrated. After listening to the concerns of students and parents since we made our decision, President Fisher has decided to host a special reception on Saturday, December 12, 2-4 pm, at the President’s Residence for all December 2026 graduates and their families and friends. There will be an opportunity for each graduate to have a photo taken with President Fisher. This special event provides an intimate setting to recognize our students’ accomplishments and celebrate together.



Diplomas will be mailed to December graduates on the same schedule as in past years, with an expected arrival in January/February. Departmental and program-level celebrations (such as pinning ceremonies and honors recognitions) may continue in December. Students who complete their degree programs in December 2026 will have their name and degree appear in the May 2027 Commencement program. In addition, they will receive an invitation to participate in the May 2027 ceremony. Whether or not they attend, their name and degree will appear in the May 2027 Commencement program.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.