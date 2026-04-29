Bay Village Schools says high school principal 'put on paid administrative leave'

BAY VILLAGE — Bay High School Principal Jason Martin has been put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into recent allegations, according to a letter Bay Village Schools sent to families dated April 28.

A district spokesperson declined to provide any further details.

The letter states that administrative leave is a standard precautionary step while the district conducts “necessary reviews,” and that it “does not imply guilt or innocence or any final determination.”

A public information officer for the Bay Village Police Department told News 5, "The matter involving Bay High Principal, Jason Martin, is internal with the Bay Village City School District. The Bay Village Police Department is not involved, and no report has been filed with our agency."

The letter from Bay Village Schools said "the safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority," and Assistant Principal Ramsey Inman and Activities/Athletic Director Matt Spellman will lead the building.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.