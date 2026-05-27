Beachwood police investigating shooting that left 1 man injured

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning, according to Beachwood police.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to Glenhill Drive after receiving a report of a person suffering a gunshot wound, Beachwood police said in a statement.

Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old man with a gunshot injury, and they immediately rendered aid, police said. The man was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

No suspect is in custody at this time, and Beachwood police said there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Beachwood police at 216-464-1234.