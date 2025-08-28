Bionca Ellis seeks insanity plea

The woman accused of stabbing and killing a 3-year-old boy at the Giant Eagle in North Olmsted is planning on changing her plea.

Bionca Ellis plans to plea not guilty by reason of insanity.

A motion filed by her legal defense argues that after interviewing witnesses and obtaining expert opinions, they believe this is the appropriate plea.

Ellis originally pled not guilty and was ruled incompetent to stand trial.

A judge ordered her to receive treatment, and she was deemed competent after several months of psychiatric care:

Her next court appearance is scheduled for next week.

What happened?

North Olmsted Police said the 33-year-old stole knives from a thrift store before walking to the nearby Giant Eagle and using the weapons in a seemingly random attack.

Three-year-old Julian Wood died, and his mother was injured:

