Black bear spotted in Pepper Pike

If you're spending a lot of time outdoors, be extra aware of your surroundings, especially in Pepper Pike.

Over the weekend, the Pepper Pike Police Department posted a video of a black bear walking around a neighborhood.

Police said the video was captured on Lawton Lane.

Remember not to approach or feed a bear. Also, make sure you secure your trash cans and bring in pet food.

If you see a bear in your neighborhood, call 216-831-1424 so police can monitor activity.