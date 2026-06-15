Borrow. Ride. Return. Cuyahoga County Public Library's 'Book a Bike' program seeing momentum

CLEVELAND — Libraries are more than just books. They’re community hubs, with many offering makerspaces featuring technology such as 3D printers and T-shirt presses, experimental kitchens, and much more. But did you know some libraries even let you borrow bicycles?

A social media post from the Cuyahoga County Public Library caught my attention, so I connected with Pam Jankowski, the library system’s chief public services officer, to learn more about the “Book a Bike” program.

“Our goal was to provide equitable opportunities for our community members to connect to the wonderful local bike paths we have,” Jankowski said. “And so, we've been very successful in doing that.”

The Mayfield and Berea branches each have about six bicycles available to borrow. The Mayfield branch also offers a child bike carriage, while the Berea branch has an adult tricycle. Borrowing one is easy: You’ll need a library card and must sign a bike loan agreement. Bicycles can be checked out for up to three hours.

Jankowski said the program started in 2022 and has been gaining momentum ever since. Last year, bicycles were checked out more than 900 times.

It’s a convenient offering for a variety of people, including those who can’t afford to purchase their own bike or don’t have space to store one.

“We have stories about families where one member has a bike, but another member doesn't,” Jankowski said. “This gives the entire family an opportunity to take advantage of the great resources we have.”

She said libraries have an obligation to stay relevant, and the bicycle lending program is just one example.

“We take our mission very seriously when it comes to helping folks connect to opportunities,” Jankowski said. “We want to make sure our residents have opportunities to read, learn, create, and connect.”

The Cuyahoga County Public Library partners with Eddy’s Bike Shop to maintain the bicycles.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.