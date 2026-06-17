British roller coaster club visits Memphis Kiddie Park

A group of roller coaster enthusiasts from across the pond visited Northeast Ohio on Tuesday to check out the area's roller coaster scene.

The Roller Coaster Club of Great Britain checked out Memphis Kiddie Park, which is home to North America's oldest steel coaster.

Six dozen members are traveling the U.S. on a mission to ride 100 roller coasters at 15 different parks in eight different states.

When it comes to thrill rides in Northeast Ohio, another park may come to mind, but this group chose Memphis Kiddie Park for a reason.

"It's really important that we don't always support the big parks with the big record-breaking coasters. We have to support the small parks; otherwise, we might lose them, and we come to these small parks, and we have just as much fun," club founder Andy Hine said.

However, the group did visit Cedar Point yesterday.