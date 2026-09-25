Browns unveil new game day experiences ahead of 2026 home opener

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are getting ready to welcome fans back to Huntington Bank Field for the team's 2026 home opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m., with the Browns promising new entertainment, fan activations and hospitality offerings throughout the stadium and surrounding areas.

Fans will also see the return of several popular gameday traditions.

The Browns are introducing a new house band, First to Eleven, as part of this season's gameday entertainment.

The four-member band features Audra Miller on lead vocals, Ryan Krysiak on guitar, Sam Gilman on drums and Trevor Vogt on bass.

First to Eleven will perform during pregame and in-game hype moments from a newly constructed stage in the lower bowl near Section 125 and the Dawg Pound.

The Browns are also introducing Brunchin' with the Browns, a new gameday experience for fans looking to start their Sunday at the stadium.

The experience includes a pre-event brunch spread, drink tickets and exclusive end-zone field visibility before kickoff.

Fans arriving early for Sunday's game can also check out a new collaboration between NASA and the NFL.

NASA will make its debut on Dawg Pound Drive at 10 a.m. with a pregame activation featuring NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman and NASA astronaut Doug Wheelock.

Fans will have opportunities to take photos with Wheelock, see a Moon rock and meet members of NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

Other activations on Dawg Pound Drive will include the Huntington Bank Treat Truck and Surfside's Good Times Roll Van.

Nearby at the Great Lakes Science Center lawn, Lowe's will bring its Earn Your Sunday Tour to the home opener.

Browns players Joel Bitonio and Greg Pruitt are scheduled to appear, with fan photo opportunities available from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Several new amenities are also being introduced inside Huntington Bank Field this season.

The new FanDuel Lounge is located on the Event Level, while the Stratus Lounge is located inside the Canada Dry City Club.

Two new TrueNorth Express concession locations near Sections 110 and 138 will provide additional grab-and-go options.

Fans who link their TrueRewards and Dawg Rewards accounts can also earn rewards by scanning at checkout.

AARP is also launching its Member Collection Series, offering members a free limited-edition Browns collectible at every home game.

The stadium will also feature updated WiFi provided by Spectrum.

Several familiar gameday traditions are returning in 2026.

Dawg Pound Drive will once again feature the Dawg House by NJM Insurance, where fans can find alumni autograph opportunities, mascots and a new instant-win game.

Crown Royal's Royal Rig is also returning.

Dawg Tags are back for a fourth season.

The QR codes, located on seats throughout the stadium, give fans access to contests, games and stadium information directly from their smartphones.

Fans entering Huntington Bank Field for Sunday's game will also receive a co-branded Browns and Huntington Bank bandana courtesy of Huntington Bank.

Sunday's game is also the Browns' Home Opener and Alumni Celebration.

Pregame ceremonies during the National Anthem will feature the Browns' first-ever NASA flyover, with three Freedom 250 F-5s.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman and his Freedom 250 F-5 Team will pilot the aircraft.

The Browns Legends Ceremony, presented by AARP, will honor former Browns players Lou Rymkus, Brian Brennan and Alex Mack.

At halftime, The Ohio State University Marching Band will perform.

A special performance from multi-platinum artist Treach of Naughty by Nature is scheduled for the end of the third quarter.

The Browns will host the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Huntington Bank Field.

For tickets and more information, click here: https://www.clevelandbrowns.com/

Mike Holden is the Good Morning Cleveland and morning Cuyahoga County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @MikeHolden, on Facebook MikeHoldenNews, on Instagram MikeHoldenTV or email him at Mike.Holden@wews.com.