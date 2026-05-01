Building confidence, careers, and independence for those with developmental disabilities

CLEVELAND — Developmental disabilities can affect someone physically, mentally, and emotionally. That’s where the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CCBDD) steps in, serving more than 15,000 people each year. Of those, more than 1,200 are part of the workforce, a number that continues to grow with the help of a new boot camp program.

Every day, they’re proving that a disability does not define someone’s potential.

Meet Candice Goins—confident, well-spoken, and living with a developmental disability.

Andy Sugden | News 5 Cleveland

“I have Turner Syndrome. It's a rare disorder,” said Goins.

Growing up, her future felt uncertain.

“I never pictured what my future would be like. I always wanted to try different things and wondered what it would look like for me,” said Goins.

That changed when she connected with the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

“Many years ago, individuals with disabilities were treated horribly and the mission of the county board and other counties is to make our environment where everybody is treated the same,” said Jimmy Lowe, community inclusion specialist for the CCBDD.

Today, that mission goes even further, showing both participants and the community what’s possible. That’s why the board created a six-month boot camp for eligible students after high school.

“Individuals can come in and learn life skills and be trained on different things to help better prepare them to be more independent in the community,’ said Lowe.

Students learn everything from cooking and time management to how to live independently. Candice is one of those success stories. After graduating, she became a Good Life Ambassador, speaking at events about inclusion, disability etiquette, and connecting people to programs and resources.

On Thursday, she stood in front of a room full of students sitting where she once did, sharing the impact of the boot camp and how it changed her life.

“I want them all to know that everyone's path is different, and it's going to take some time, and sometimes you got to try different things until you find your niche. But you will find it,” said Goins.

Once students graduate, the program doesn’t just help them find jobs—it builds confidence, independence, and a new sense of possibility.

“Don't underestimate the person and just give them a chance. You never know what they can do,” said Goins.

“Well, the goal is so that they can live a meaningful life, just like I have the opportunity to live a meaningful life. We all get that opportunity,” said Lowe.

To learn more about the CCBDD, click here.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.