Cat missing after Westlake apartment fire found alive, reunited with family

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A cat that disappeared after a fire tore through a Westlake apartment building has been found alive and reunited with her family.

Piper, a cat belonging to the Solze family, was missing for several days after the fire at Barrington Place on Wednesday. No one was hurt, but 12 apartments, including the Solze family’s home, were left uninhabitable.

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The family realized Piper was missing after escaping the building. Community members soon joined the search, offering to help look for her.

“It was touching to see how much support from the community was looking for her and willing to do a search group,” Jill Graven, grandma to the cat, says.

The family returned to the building one more time on Thursday. A Westlake Animal Control officer removed a boarded-up window and found Piper still inside.

She was taken to the Avon Lake Animal Clinic for treatment.

The clinic treated Piper with oxygen and focused on hydrating her.

By Friday, the family said she was tired but beginning to act like herself again.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office.