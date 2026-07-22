Several apartments damaged in Westlake fire

WESTLAKE, Ohio — The Westlake Fire Department is investigating after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at Barrington Place near Detroit Avenue.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they said flames could be seen shooting out of the building.

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According to the fire department, the fire began from a third-floor unit, possibly a balcony.

"When we got here there was pretty heavy smoke. Shortly after we arrived, it went through the roof. We went defensive with the fire to try and stop it from going into the next building. We were successful at that," Captain Russell Hetman said.

The apartment complex has 12 units.

Mike Harris/News 5

It is unknown how many of those units were occupied and how many people will be displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Avon, Lakewood, Bay Village, Fairview Park and Rocky River assisted with putting the flames out.