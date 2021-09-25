Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools requiring masks for students, staff, visitors

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — Changing its COVID-19 protocols, Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools announced it will be implementing a mask mandate effective Monday.

The school district said that after reviewing local, county and state COVID-19 data and guidance from the governor, Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it decided to implement the mask mandate.

Starting on Monday, Sept. 27, all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks when inside school buildings.

"This change in COVID-19 protocol helps to ensure we keep our students and staff in school five days a week, in a safe manner," the district said.

Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools said it will continue to review multiple sources of information as the pandemic evolves to determine any future changes in COVID-19 policies and protocols.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.