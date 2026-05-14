City of Cleveland says no to data center in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland rejected the permit application for a proposed data center in Slavic Village, according to a city social media post.

Last week, Mayor Justin Bibb told News 5's Michelle Jarboe he had "real concerns" about massive data centers popping up in Cleveland neighborhoods.

A Westlake-based group filed a permit application with the city for a $1.6 billion data center campus. The 35-acre site is a dormant truck yard wedged between East 49th and East 55th streets, just east of Interstate 77.

The proposal came as a surprise to neighbors and city officials.

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Cleveland's mayor is wary as major data center plan surfaces in Slavic Village

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The site, surrounded by houses, vacant lots and battered old commercial buildings, is zoned for industrial use. It was the longtime home of the S.B. Morabito Trucking Co. The property has been marketed for sale, on and off, for years.