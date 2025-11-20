Cleveland-area firefighters take their skills global in international rescue challenge

CLEVELAND — When someone’s life hangs in the balance, every second, every skill, and every decision matters. For a group of Cleveland-area firefighters who also participate in technical rescues, being prepared doesn’t stop at the city limits. This year, that commitment took them thousands of miles from home to compete on an international rescue stage in Chile.

To perform a successful rescue, it takes skill, preparation, and dedication. What takes Cleveland’s rescue team to the next level isn’t just the work they do here at home; it’s the work they recently took on in Chile.

“It was a unique opportunity where we can use this as training for what we do on our job with Cleveland, as well as a unique opportunity to kind of see the world and better ourselves,” said Andy Hartnett, a Cleveland firefighter.

Introducing GRIMP Day. Six men—five firefighters from Cleveland Fire, one from Parma Fire, and one who works with Cleveland Rocks—took their skills overseas to participate in GRIMP Day, an elite international rescue challenge.

“It’s essentially technical rescue squads like ourselves here in Cleveland and just challenging themselves in different scenarios, mostly rope rescue scenarios,” said Hartnett.

Over five days, the team was judged on their ability to safely and quickly complete a variety of technical rescue missions—many of them demanding advanced rope skills.

“It was humbling in a sense, because we were exposed to kind of a level of technical rescue that you don't really do a lot of. A lot of these guys are ropes, professionals and rock climbers,” said Eduardo Cid, Cleveland firefighter.

Cid is originally from Chile, so competing in the country wasn’t just a professional milestone—it was personal.

“I’m very proud of that actually, in a sense, because I got to represent my heritage, and they got to represent their city and myself on an international stage,” said Cid.

Whether they’re responding to emergencies on the streets of Cleveland or competing around the world, this team shares one goal: to always be the best at what they do.

“I love seeing that dedication, and it's all focused on rescue. Our job is solely to go out and help people. And if these firefighters are going the extra mile to be the best at helping people, I’m all for it. I want to be there,” said Brendan McNamara, battalion chief with Cleveland Fire.

The team isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Next up: GRIMP Day in Spain, where they’ll once again put their skills—and their teamwork—to the test.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.