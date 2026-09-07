Cleveland chef raises lupus awareness with Michael Jackson-themed parade float

As Northeast Ohioans marked the Labor Day holiday and the unofficial end of summer, many gathered in Cleveland for the annual 11th Congressional District Caucus Labor Day Parade & Festival.

Latasha Adams participated in the parade aboard a Michael Jackson-themed float she designed with her family and friends. She said the float featured life-size dolls handcrafted by her father to resemble the pop star.

Her float also displayed a banner for the Lupus Foundation of America. Adams said she was diagnosed 27 years ago with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks healthy tissue instead of fighting infections. There is no cure.

Latasha Adams Adams said her dad hand-crafted the life-size dolls fashioned after pop star Michael Jackson.

Adams said doctors told her she would live to be about 30 years old. Now 48, she is a busy chef who continues to raise awareness about the disease, which is why she wanted to participate in the parade.

The Lupus Foundation of America The Lupus Foundation of America, Greater Ohio Chapter is a non-profit health organization helping lupus patients all across the state.

In a text message Adams said, "Today, I marched in the 2026 Labor Day Parade for every Lupie still in this fight — and for the ones who fought so hard but lost their battle to this disease. Lupus doesn’t always show on the outside, but it’s real, it’s relentless, and it’s taken too many of us too soon. I carry their names with me every time I show up. If you’re battling Lupus — I see you, I stand with you, and I’m not stopping until the world knows your name too. Rest easy to my Lupies who’ve gone on ahead. This walk is for you."

Adams is also preparing for the Lupus Foundation of America-Greater Ohio Chapter's annual walk on Sept. 26 at the Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field.

More information about the walk can be found on the organization's website.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.