Cleveland group working to expand fresh food access in Central and Kinsman neighborhoods

CLEVELAND — The Central and Kinsman neighborhoods of Cleveland are among the city’s poorest communities. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau, available on the city of Cleveland’s website, shows that more than 66% of Central residents and 54% of Kinsman residents live below the federal poverty level.

These neighborhoods have also been consistently identified as food deserts.

The Central Kinsman Wellness Collective is acting on the issue by working to bring fresh food back to the neighborhoods.

The collective is holding its second pilot Farm Stop, giving residents a place to purchase locally grown produce and other food products and goods.

News 5 Cleveland The latest Farm Stop runs through Sunday, August 9.

The site is at CornUcopia Place, located at the corner of East 72nd Street and Kinsman Avenue. It will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Danie White, an urban farmer and member of the collective, said it’s also about strengthening community connections.

News 5 Cleveland Local farmers and producers are part of the The Central Kinsman Wellness Collective.

"Grocery stores are community. This is where we meet everyone, right? I mean, even someone met you today, and it's like, wow! I can't believe you're here. This brings us together,” White said. “This creates the belonging. This creates the wellness, right? It's Central Kinsman Wellness Collective. So, part of wellness is having a healthy space to gather and a healthy space to get your local produce from."

News 5 Cleveland The Central Kinsman Wellness Collective is collecting data, community input, and donations as it works to secure a permanent location.

The Central Kinsman Wellness Collective is collecting data, community input and donations as it works to secure a permanent location.

More information on their efforts can be found on their website.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.