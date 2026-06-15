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Cleveland Heights native Laila Edwards honored after winning gold with USA women's Hockey team

Edwards was the first Black woman to compete in the Olympics for Team USA hockey
Cleveland Heights native Laila Edwards, the first Black woman to compete for Team USA Women's hockey in the Olympics, was celebrated on Sunday.
Cleveland Hts. native Laila Edwards honored after gold win with USA hockey team
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CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights native Laila Edwards, the first Black woman to compete for Team USA women's hockey in the Olympics, was celebrated on Sunday.

She helped the team win gold during the winter Olympics in Milan earlier this year.

Cleveland Heights native Laila Edwards helps USA women's hockey team win Olympic gold

RELATED: Cleveland Heights native Laila Edwards helps USA women's hockey team win Olympic gold

To celebrate her accomplishments and the impact she's had on others, the city held a parade in her honor.

The Olympian was the grand marshal of the parade.

"Laila Edwards, if you get to see her you get to know her you know she's somebody who understands she is representing this county and this city on a global stage. She is an incredible leader as a woman... as the first African American woman to compete... and win a gold medal," said Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne.

Cuyahoga County has declared June 14 Laila Edwards Day.

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