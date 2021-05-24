Cleveland Metroparks releases Memorial Day activities, boating and swimming safety tips

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metroparks released a list of water-based activities for guests to enjoy along with boating and swimming safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

All guests are encouraged to arrive at Edgewater Park, Whiskey Island, Wendy Park and other marinas and yacht clubs by early afternoon as high visitation is expected all weekend.

Keep the parks clean

All guests are asked to “pack in, pack out” and bring a suitable trash bag for any disposable items. Guests will be fined for littering.

eLCee2 Water Taxi

The Cleveland Metroparks eLCee2 Water Taxi service returns with a free boat ride to and from the East and West Bank of the Flats on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.

The 26-foot canopied Crosby yacht provides riders a connection to and from the East and West Bank of the Flats, under Main Bridge Avenue.

The water taxi is ADA accessible and dog friendly.

Water rentals and boat safety

Water rentals kick-off at Hinckley Lake Boathouse and Store Friday, May 28. Stand-up paddle boards, kayaks and tandem kayaks are available to rent. Reservations should be completed online.

For paddlers on the Cuyahoga River, be on the lookout for freighters navigating the river. Paddlers should never stay in the middle of the river when a freighter is approaching.

For paddlers’ safety, it is best to monitor the location of freighters using a handheld VHF radio and/or AIS system (such as marinetraffic.com-online or as an app). Once a freighters’ location is known, paddlers should ideally get out of the water and watch them pass. If not possible, get to one of the designated passing zones.

For boaters, the Cleveland Metroparks asks operators to be aware of all location with public boat launch access. The metroparks offers public boat launch access at the Scenic Park Boat Launch in Rocky River, East 72nd/Gordon Park Boat Launch in Lakefront Reservation, Wildwood Park Boat Launch in Euclid Creek Reservation and at Edgewater Park Boat Launch in Lakefront Reservation.

Swim Safety

Guests who choose to swim should only swim during lifeguarded hours, which begin Saturday, June 5. Swimming and beach conditions are updated during swimming hours on clevelandmetroparks.com/beaches.



Edgewater Beach, Huntington Beach, Villa Angela Beach: daily, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., June 5 through Aug. 15, then Saturday and Sunday only through and including Labor Day

Ledge Pool: daily noon - 6 p.m., June 5 through Aug. 15

Hinckley Lake Spillway: Friday – Sunday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., June 5 through Aug. 8

Wallace Lake: Friday – Sunday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., June 5 through Aug. 8

Police presence

Cleveland Metroparks police will be present on foot, bikes, in patrol cruisers and on horseback. In case of emergency, please notify Cleveland Metroparks Police Headquarters immediately by calling 440-333-4911 or 911.

Non-life-threatening situations should be reported to Cleveland Metroparks Police at 440-331-5530. Police ask that you do not park in undesignated areas, in picnic areas or in grassy areas/on medians.

