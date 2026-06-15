Cleveland police officer wounded in a shooting during a fight at a Euclid home

EUCLID, Ohio — A Cleveland police officer is in the hospital after he was shot during a fight in Euclid.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Fuller Avenue near East 200th Street.

Cleveland police confirmed the officer was off duty at the time but deferred all questions to Euclid police, who are investigating.

The Cleveland police union confirmed the officer has serious injuries from the shooting, but he is expected to survive.

A suspect has not been arrested as of Monday afternoon.

In a news release, Euclid police said a fight happened between individuals at a home in the 20000 block of Fuller Avenue.

A man, who does not live in Euclid, was shot and taken to the hospital by the Euclid Fire Department.

The shooter took off before officers got to the scene.

Cleveland police said the officer is considered a victim in this case and is protected under Marsy’s Law, so they will not be releasing his name.

Neither police agency is providing any information about what happened, why the officer was at the home, or whether he knew the shooter.

Euclid police are just saying there was an altercation.

The union said the officer is relatively new to Cleveland police, likely hired in the last year.

Euclid police said this is an active investigation, and they want to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything. You’re asked to call the Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505 or the Euclid Police Department dispatch at 216-731-1234.