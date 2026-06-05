Cleveland students provide creative touch to church's rain barrel project

CLEVELAND — Local students are putting their creative touch on a project that benefits both the environment and the economy.

Friday afternoon, I visited St. Casimir Church in Cleveland’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood to get an up-close look at several hand-painted rain barrels.

Some of the barrels feature religious designs, while others showcase butterflies, a weeping willow tree and other nature-inspired artwork.

Students from Willson PreK-8 School, part of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, created the designs. Their art teacher, Adam Nunnari, provided several photos of the students working on the project in the classroom.

The rain barrels are part of the church’s Green Infrastructure Project, funded by the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.

The barrels capture rainwater from the church’s roof that would otherwise flow into the combined sewer system.

Church leaders said the barrels help keep Lake Erie clean while also providing water for irrigation around the property.

John Niedzialek, a member of the St. Casimir Parish Council, contacted me about the rain barrel project.

I previously interviewed him when the church was working on an initiative to plant more trees in Cleveland.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.