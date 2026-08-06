CMSD hosts Back-to-School Festival ahead of major school year changes

CLEVELAND — Kicking off the school year with confidence is important. As summer winds down, many districts are hosting events to help students and parents have a smooth transition.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is no exception and is hosting its annual Back-to-School Festival on Saturday, Aug. 8, at Public Auditorium from 9 a.m. to noon.

"This year — one (of) our goals is to really increase with intentionality — family engagement," said Anthony Brown, program manager of CMSD's family and community engagement.

CMSD teachers and staff, along with the city of Cleveland's chief of education, Michelle Pomerantz, are encouraging students and parents to attend the Back-to-School Festival.

"It’s a community builder with not only the exhibitors but also the families that are there together so that families can connect," Pomerantz said.

There will be 150 exhibitors on hand, and 3,000 school supply kits will be distributed to elementary, middle and high school students on a first-come, first-served basis.

Families will also have the opportunity to meet teachers face-to-face, receive free haircuts, wellness checks — including sports physicals — and enter giveaways from the district's "prize vault."

Among the prizes are 500 pairs of tennis shoes donated by the organization Girls on the Run.

Families must "enter to win" on the district's website.

"MGK … Machine Gun Kelly — Cleveland’s own has donated over 20 electric guitars. This is also part of our giveaways," Brown said. "Even more, Charles Oakley ... NBA legend (and) John Hay CMSD graduate will be signing autographed basketballs — also part of our giveaway."

The festival comes as CMSD prepares for the first school year under its Building Brighter Futures consolidation plan, which closed 18 buildings and merged 39 schools.

One of the schools impacted is Harvey Rice Wraparound School, which is welcoming students from the former Bolton School.

"Everything is new… we’re new to them — they’re new to us," said Angela Bowman, an intervention specialist at Harvey Rice Wraparound School.

She's ready to answer questions at the festival and ease any nerves.

"This is a perfect opportunity for us to get to meet them — for them to get to see our faces and learn our names — and then have some of those one-on-one conversations that they would like to have," Bowman said.

Bowman, by the way, is one of four finalists for the 2027 Ohio Teacher of the Year Award.

The winner will be announced at the beginning of the school year.

CMSD also kicks off its three-day Summer Bridge Program on Monday. The program helps incoming freshmen adjust to high school life. They'll walk through their schedules, get their locker assignments and meet with student leaders. Students will receive lunch each day and a special T-shirt.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.