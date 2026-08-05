Community group hosts next Farm Stop Aug. 6-9 in Cleveland's Kinsman neighborhood

CLEVELAND — The Central Kinsman Wellness Collective, a group of residents from Cleveland's Central and Kinsman neighborhoods and community partners, is working to establish a permanent, year-round community food store that connects Cleveland residents with fresh, locally sourced food from local farmers, growers, and makers.

Think of it as part farmers' market and part grocery store. The idea is to better support residents who live in neighborhoods that have consistently been identified as food deserts.

In 2025, I took you to the group's first pilot Farm Stop, which was set up inside Shiloh Baptist Church in the city’s Central neighborhood.

The next pilot Farm Stop will be held Aug. 6-9 at CornUcopia Place, located at the corner of E. 72nd St. and Kinsman Avenue.

The hours of operation are Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Data from the City of Cleveland show more than 66% of residents in the Central neighborhood live below the federal poverty level, and the number is greater than 54% in the Kinsman neighborhood.

Residents have seen grocery stores come and go over the years, which organizers said has affected the health and wellness of children and senior citizens alike.

When I spoke to Danie White, an urban farmer, Cleveland native, and member of the collective in June about the upcoming Farm Stop, she said being a part of a team that's bringing forth solutions is fulfilling.

"The growers coming together with the residents asking them, 'What do you need? What do you want? And how can I make sure that it gets to you?' It’s very powerful and beautiful," White said.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.