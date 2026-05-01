Costco shooting suspect was armed with handgun that had 50-round drum magazine, says prosecutor

The man accused of shooting and killing a Costco worker in Strongsville is being held on a $5 million bond.

Christian M. Bryant, 22, made his first appearance in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Friday morning.

He is accused of shooting and killing 61-year-old Randy Corrigan in the parking lot of the Royalton Road Costco on Saturday.

Strongsville Costco suspect charged with murder; gets $5 million bond

RELATED: 1 dead after shooting at Strongsville Costco; alleged shooter charged with murder

A family member of Corrigan's spoke in court, asking that the bond be denied and that Bryant remain behind bars to "ensure the safety of the community."

"I respectfully request that the bond be denied for Christian Bryant in this case. My biggest concern is based on the risk of public safety, at this point, and the likelihood that the defendant may not comply with the conditions since he is a truck driver, he is out of state, and he may have previous charges. Releasing the defendant at this time can pose that risk to others," said Holly Corrigan, who is the niece of the deceased.

During the hearing, a prosecutor stated that Bryant was armed with a .40-caliber handgun with a 50-round drum magazine when he approached Costco's front door.

Corrigan, who was on a break and sitting in his car, saw Bryant walking toward the door with the gun hanging out of his pocket and ran up to stop him from entering, according to the prosecutor. A struggle ensued, and the prosecution said Bryant took a few steps back, pulled the gun out, shot him and then "advanced on Mr. Corrigan as he was on the ground and shot him more as he was on the ground."

The prosecutor asked that either the $5 million bond be continued or that Bryant be given a new bond of $2 million, stating that he has a prior firearm conviction out of Texas.

A police report states that several good Samaritans were on their knees administering first aid. One good Samaritan was wearing work gloves and applying pressure to Corrigan's chest.

The report states that officers saw Corrigan had seven or eight total wounds, and they applied chest seals and a tourniquet to try to stop the bleeding.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Officers located a firearm on the ground next to the suspect and secured the weapon. The police report states that the suspect "repeatedly stated that Mr. Corrigan had a knife."

Bryant, who is from Texas, did not enter a plea.