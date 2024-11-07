Court moves Bionca Ellis December trial date due to incompetency

Judge John J. Russo announced during a pretrial hearing on Thursday that Bionca Ellis' trial, originally slated to start in December, will be postponed until they receive more information on her mental status.

Ellis will continue to receive medical treatment at North Coast Behavioral Health.

No other future court dates have been scheduled.

Incompetent to stand trial

According to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records, Ellis was undergoing an evaluation when the doctor treating her stated: "that the defendant is incompetent to stand trial, but that there is a substantial probability of restoration to competency within the statutory time frame if provided with a course of treatment."

In September, Ellis appeared in court after refusing to take medication while she was at an inpatient treatment facility, as she was found incompetent to stand trial.

Russo signed an order "forcing" Ellis to take medication on the recommendation of her doctor, who said she would be able to stand trial at a later date if she took her medication properly.

The attack

According to authorities, on July 1, Ellis allegedly stole two knives from the Volunteers of America store and then walked next door to Giant Eagle in the 27000 block of Lorain Road, where she spotted a 38-year-old woman pushing a child in a cart.

Authorities say Ellis followed the mother and her son Julian into the parking lot and then stabbed the child while he was in a grocery cart.

When the mother tried to pull the boy out of the cart during the attack, Ellis stabbed her as well.

