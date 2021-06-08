Crews extinguish arson fire at former Parmadale complex in Parma

PARMA, Ohio — Firefighters battled an arson fire at the former Parmadale complex Monday night, according to the Parma Fire Department.

Crews responded to put out a fire that was described as "stubborn and malicious" by the department.

The Parma Fire Department. Crews battle fire at former Parmadale complex Monday night.

The fire impacted a former resident dorm at the facility.

There were no injuries to firefighters.

All the buildings on the campus are slated to be demolished for the West Creek Reservation sometime in the future.

In 2020, Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter released the following statement about the two fires at the abandoned complex:

“Fortunately, there were no injuries during the two fires.”



The City of Parma and West Creek Conservancy are working with County Councilman Scott Tuma and State Representative Jeff Crossman to seek sources to fund the demolition of the three remaining buildings that are an attractive nuisance. We also will be contacting our two congressional members along with our U.S. senators.



“Once the buildings are demolished, the property will be incorporated into the West Creek Reservation."

The complex caught fire once before recently, in 2019.

Parmadale opened its doors in 1925 on State Road with a mission to house orphaned boys aged 6 to 16. It was among the first orphanages to move from institutional care and implement a residential plan to foster a sense of family, according to clevelandhistorical.org.

Most recently it served as a residential treatment facility to treat adolescents with behavioral health needs such as trauma, depression, chemical dependency and psychological disorders.

News 5 has reached out to the Parma Fire Department for more information.

