Crews repairing 8-inch water main break on East 200th Street in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio — Crews from Cleveland Water are working to repair an 8-inch water main break on East 200th Street Tuesday.

The water main break is in the 300 block of East 200th Street.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Water main break on East 200th Street in Euclid.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Water said the leak has been located.

East 200th Street is closed from Priday to Fuller avenues while repairs are underway.

