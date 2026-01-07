Cuyahoga County Board of Health monitoring 1 confirmed, 2 probable cases of measles in local children

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is monitoring what it is calling a measles outbreak in an unvaccinated household.

According to the CCBH, one child in the home has a confirmed case of the measles, and the other two children have "presumed probable" cases.

A presumed probable case means that the individual meets "the clinical criteria for a disease and has supportive or preliminary laboratory evidence, but lacks the definitive confirmatory lab results or testing performed in a certified setting," according to the CCBH.

The board of health didn't say what city the family resides in. Health officials said it's believed that the children were exposed to other children with the measles while traveling during the holidays.

"Measles is highly contagious; one unvaccinated person who is ill with measles can infect up to 15 other people," the CCBH said.

The CCBH is urging parents to vaccinate their children.

"It is critical to remind parents, grandparents, caregivers and those who operate facilities that serve children and families about the importance of vaccinations. Measles is a preventable illness, meaning that there is a dedicated vaccine available to stop children from contracting measles and becoming sick," the CCBH said.

CLICK HERE for more information from the CDC on the measles and the vaccine.