Cuyahoga County Deputy shoots man during warrant service in Euclid

A Cuyahoga County spokesperson confirmed that a deputy assigned to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force shot a man at an apartment in Euclid Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals said the task force was serving a warrant at approximately 7:15 a.m. at the Harbor Crest Apartments in the 24000 block of Lakeshore Blvd. The 33-year-old man was wanted by the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority for multiple counts of rape on victims under 13 years old.

Marshals said the man broke into another apartment while members of the task force attempted to arrest him.

He was found hiding in a closet, and a member of the task force fired one shot, striking him once.

The Euclid Fire Department transported him to the hospital at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The county confirmed he is in stable condition with a gunshot injury to the cheek.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. BCI reported that no officers were injured in the incident and that the investigation is ongoing.

Marshals said the Euclid Police Department will be investigating the 33-year-old for allegedly breaking into another tenant's apartment.

No members of law enforcement were injured.