Cuyahoga County spends more than $5 million on road repairs

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Cuyahoga County is giving out more than $5 million in total to 22 cities and towns to fix local roads.

The money comes from the county road 50-50 funding program. The county will pay up to $250,000 for each project. The total cost for all the road work will be nearly $18 million.

The following roads have received funding for repairs:



Bay Village - Wolf Road.

Beachwood - Fairmount Boulevard.

Bedford - Solon Road.

Bedford Heights - Bartlett Road.

Brooklyn - Tuxedo Avenue.

East Cleveland – Eddy Road.

Fairview Park – Westwood Avenue.

Garfield Heights – Granger Road.

Glenwillow – Pettibone Road.

Highland Hills – Harvard Road.

Independence – Rockside Road.

Lyndhurst – Cedar Road.

Maple Heights – Schreiber Road.

Middleburg Heights – West 130 th Street.

Street. Newburgh Heights – Harvard Avenue.

Oakwood Village – Broadway Avenue.

Parma – West 130 th Street.

Street. Parma Heights – West Ridgewood Drive.

Richmond Heights – White Road.

Solon – Miles Road.

South Euclid – South Belvoir Boulevard.

Officials chose the winning projects based on traffic volume and pavement condition.

They also looked at sustainable practices, such as recycling old asphalt. The goal is to make roads safer and prevent flat tires from potholes.

"Road resurfacing projects just are a win-win for lots of reasons," Nichole English, a planning and programming administrator with Cuyahoga County, said. "We're trying to hit projects that will impact the most people or the in the most need of repairs."

The county received more applications than it could fund this year. Officials encourage cities that did not get money to apply again. The county said other grants are available for different types of road and bridge work.

County Council members will vote on the funding at their meeting on Tuesday, July 21.

If approved, the road work will happen in 2027 and 2028.