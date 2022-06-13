Cuyahoga County to drop mask requirement with 'medium' spread-level

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County is dropping the mask requirement in county-owned buildings Monday, as confirmed by county spokesperson Mary Lousie Madigan.

This comes after the requirement was reinstated on June 1 as the county's COVID-19 transmission rate was labeled "high." Nine days later, the county dropped back down to a "medium" threshold.

If you are exhibiting any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, the CDC suggests isolating and testing immediately.

