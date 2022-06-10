Northeast Ohio counties drop from 'high' to 'medium' COVID-19 community spread levels, CDC data says

CLEVELAND — Last month, five Ohio counties, including three right here in Northeast Ohio, were designated as areas with high levels of COVID-19 community spread. Now, only two counties in Ohio are still under the "high" designation, with both of those counties being in the southern part of the state.

Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula counties were all under the "high" designation, but those have dropped to "medium."

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, out of the 17 counties in the News 5 coverage area, five are currently at a yellow or "medium" level. Those are Cuyahoga, Lake, Ashtabula, Geauga and Trumbull counties. The rest are considered green, or at "low" levels of community spread.

The CDC’s community-level classifications are now based on a combination of new case numbers, new hospital admissions and the percentage of hospital beds devoted to COVID patients.

Right here in Cuyahoga County, there have been 285,703 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health.

More than 13,000 people have been hospitalized and 3,800 people have died.

As far as vaccinations go, more than 68% of Cuyahoga County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 58% have completed two doses. More than 460,000 Cuyahoga County residents have received a one booster dose and around 84,000 have received a second booster dose.

